Woman in custody after fire truck stolen in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A woman is in custody Thursday after she allegedly stole a fire truck in Kearns and then abandoned it in a parking lot a short distance away.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said a Unified Fire Authority fire truck was stolen at Cougar Boulevard and 6200 South around 5 p.m.

Police said they later recovered the truck in the area of 6200 South and 5600 West, where it was found unoccupied in a parking lot shared by a Walgreens and Taco Bell.

A female suspect was taken into custody at 5629 Stone Bluff Way. Her identity has not yet been released.

Details about the circumstances leading up the alleged theft were not immediately clear. Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.