Man found dead with zip-ties around neck inside jewelry store

NEW YORK -- A man was found dead with zip-ties around his neck inside his jewelry store, NYPD sources told WPIX.

The grisly discovery was made around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the family-owned World of Gold N Diamond, according to police.

Police went to the cash-for-gold shop after the victim's brother had not seen him for two days and reported him as missing, according to cops. The brother used a key to let police into the store, which was locked. Customers told WPIX the door is usually locked, and people must be buzzed in.

Officers found Omid Gholian, 43, inside the facility bathroom with two zip-ties around his neck and blood on the floor, sources said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

While the cause has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, investigators believe the death was not natural.

Customers on Thursday were stunned by Gholian's death, and described him as a kind person.

"I saw him twice this week I was shocked when I heard. He’s a really good guy," customer Lewis Cotrone said. "He was a really good guy, family man and had some nice conversations with him."

Investigators are working to gain access to a safe inside the business, and do not yet know if anything was stolen.