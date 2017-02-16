Jeremy Johnson still refuses to testify in Swallow corruption trial

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state’s most critical witnesses in the corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow still won’t testify.

Jeremy Johnson was brought back to court on Thursday morning, but never made it inside the courtroom. His lawyer, Mary Corporon, asserted that he would exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Corporon told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that any immunity deals offered by prosecutors “are a trap,” and believed federal prosecutors weren’t truly offering immunity.

“The federal government is hot after prosecuting Jeremy Johnson for anything they can,” she said.

Despite assurances from Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s office that he was granted immunity, Johnson’s lawyers said they worried he could still face federal prosecutors as he appeals his conviction of making false statements, stemming from a fraud case they leveled against him.

Johnson’s lawyers said they did not believe a so-called “Queen for a Day” letter offered by the U.S. Department of Justice truly gave him immunity. Corporon hinted at other investigations against Johnson in other states.

Corporon bolstered her argument by saying she was contacted by Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, who was appointed a special prosecutor by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, to investigate the political scandal surrounding Swallow and his predecessor, Mark Shurtleff. She said Rawlings told her he did not believe Johnson had immunity.

Prosecutor Fred Burmeister accused Rawlings of “undermining the state’s case.” He said Rawlings might be a witness for the defense, and shouldn’t be talking to or reading about the trial.

“He’s acting like a Tasmanian Devil, swirling around,” Burmeister said of the Davis County Attorney.

Swallow’s attorney, Scott Williams, said he believed Rawlings was doing what he believed the rules of ethics required him to do — even if it is opposed to Gill’s office.

Judge Hruby-Mills did not issue a ruling about whether Johnson will testify. She said she would address it later in the afternoon.

Johnson is a central figure in the Swallow scandal and his refusal to testify could impact the prosecution’s case. He is tied to four of the 13 charges against the former Utah Attorney General. Johnson has said he let Swallow vacation on his $1 million houseboat, in one of his homes and use his personal plane.

Swallow is on trial, essentially accused of accepting gifts and donations from people facing investigation by the attorney general’s office. He resigned about a year into office.