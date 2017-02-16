Adorable photos of two sets of twins in one family go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLYOKE, Mass. - One baby is cute. Two babies together, even cuter. Two sets of twins? Hard to beat that level of adorable.

A Massachusetts couple is sharing photos of their two sets of twins and they are melting hearts all over the internet.

Identical twins Gia and Gemma were born on January 26.

Their big brother and sister, Nico and Siena, are fraternal twins and turn 3-years-old in April.

Mom, Juliet Cannici, is a professional photographer and first posted the photos to her Facebook page.

Juliet and Nikki, who have been married for over 10 years, initially had trouble conceiving. They were able to conceive Nico and Siena via IVF (in vitro fertilization) using two embryos. But they were shocked to find out that they were pregnant with twins again; just one embryo was transferred the second time.