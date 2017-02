× St. George police looking for missing teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday.

Police said Jonathan Hansen left on foot and it is believed he may be looking for a way to leave the area, possibly by trying to purchase a car.

Jonathan was described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Call 435-627-4358 if you’ve seen Jonathan.