Sinkhole opens near I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A sinkhole that has developed near I-15 in Lehi has not affected traffic, according to a Utah Department of Transportation spokesman.

The sinkhole is about one mile north of State Route 92 at 4200 N, near the northbound lanes of I-15. A UDOT official said the sinkhole is believed to have been caused by a leaky water line.

Lehi City officials have been dispatched to investigate the sinkhole.

