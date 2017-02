Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dan Farr of Salt Lake Comic Con came by Fox 13 Wednesday to announce the latest celebrity guest for the upcoming Fan X convention.

Jason Momoa, well-known for his role as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and his upcoming role as Aquaman, will be among the guests at Salt Lake Comic Con Fan Xperience in 2017, which will be held March 17 and 18 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit Salt Lake Comic Con's website.