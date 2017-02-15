Car turns in front of TRAX train in West Valley; 2 hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A car turned in front of a TRAX train in West Valley City sending two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Utah Transit Authority officials said the car turned in front of the train between Decker Lane and Redwood Junction Wednesday morning.

Two people in that car were injured.

The train hit that car pushing it into another vehicle.

No one was injured in the second vehicle or on the TRAX train was injured.

Authorities said to expect delays on the Green Line.

