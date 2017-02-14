Shell Gas station robbery in SLC, police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas station was robbed early Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police received a call around 6:15 a.m. of a robbery at the Shell gas station located 874 East 1300 south.

The robber, according to police, was a man, wearing a black heavy coat with a furry hood covering his face, gloves and baggy sweat pants.

The man had a raspy voice and may have had a gun, however, it’s unclear, police said.

According to Police, the robber had his hands in his pocket and the clerk allegedly heard a clicking sound, but the robber never said he had a gun.

The robber fled Eastbound on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

According to police, there were no injuries.

Police said they are reviewing the surveillance video for further information.