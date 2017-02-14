× Harrison Ford: ‘Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?’ after airport incident

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Actor Harrison Ford is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration after he allegedly landed his private plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport, NBC News reports.

According to the report, Ford, an experienced pilot, mistook the taxiway for one of the airport’s runways and his plane passed over the top of an American Airlines 737 loaded with 110 passengers and a six-person crew.

Air traffic control recordings captured Ford asking “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?,” the report said.

In 2015, Ford was injured when he crash-landed a World War II-era plane at a California golf course.