Recipe: Toasted Coconut Pancakes with Nutella Syrup

Toasted Coconut Pancakes with Nutella Syrup
Ingredients
- 2 C unbleached all purpose flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ¼ C coconut sugar
- ⅓ C sweetened, shredded coconut
- 1½ C unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 C fat free coconut greek yogurt (plain works too)
- 2 eggs
Nutella® Syrup:
- 1 C pure maple syrup
- ¾ C Nutella®
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp vanilla
- 2 C fresh raspberries and toasted coconut flakes to garnish
Instructions
- To toast coconut- heat small non stick pan over medium heat, add in coconut and constantly stir until lightly toasted and aromatic (be careful not to burn)
- In a large mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt, coconut sugar, toasted shredded coconut; mix to combine.
- In additional small mixing bowl combine coconut milk, greek yogurt, eggs; whisk to combine.
- Make a well in center of dry mixture, add wet; mix until just incorporated- do not over mix.(small lumps are expected)
- Coat griddle with cooking spray, place griddle over medium heat, once pan is hot add ⅓ C batter per pancake, when small bubbles appear flip to cook other side.
- Remove from heat and repeat for additional pancakes.
- Make the Nutella® Syrup.
- In a small sauce pan combine all ingredients, place over medium low heat and whisk as warms through.
- Bring to just a simmer.
- When thoroughly incorporated serve with pancakes and fresh raspberries and toasted coconut flakes to garnish.
- Enjoy!
