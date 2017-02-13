Recipe: Toasted Coconut Pancakes with Nutella Syrup

Posted 2:38 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:39PM, February 13, 2017

Ruthie Knudsen shares the perfect recipe to bring to your sweetheart in bed on Valentine's morning.

Toasted Coconut Pancakes with Nutella Syrup

Ingredients
  • 2 C unbleached all purpose flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • ¼ C coconut sugar
  • ⅓ C sweetened, shredded coconut
  • 1½ C unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 C fat free coconut greek yogurt (plain works too)
  • 2 eggs

Nutella® Syrup:

  • 1 C pure maple syrup
  • ¾ C Nutella®
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • 2 C fresh raspberries and toasted coconut flakes to garnish

Instructions

  1. To toast coconut- heat small non stick pan over medium heat, add in coconut and constantly stir until lightly toasted and aromatic (be careful not to burn)
  2. In a large mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt, coconut sugar, toasted shredded coconut; mix to combine.
  3. In additional small mixing bowl combine coconut milk, greek yogurt, eggs; whisk to combine.
  4. Make a well in center of dry mixture, add wet; mix until just incorporated- do not over mix.(small lumps are expected)
  5. Coat griddle with cooking spray, place griddle over medium heat, once pan is hot add ⅓ C batter per pancake, when small bubbles appear flip to cook other side.
  6. Remove from heat and repeat for additional pancakes.
  7. Make the Nutella® Syrup.
  8. In a small sauce pan combine all ingredients, place over medium low heat and whisk as warms through.
  9. Bring to just a simmer.
  10. When thoroughly incorporated serve with pancakes and fresh raspberries and toasted coconut flakes to garnish.
  11. Enjoy!

