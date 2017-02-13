× Plain City lifts water restrictions

PLAIN CITY, Utah — Plain City officials told residents its water restrictions were lifted Monday.

The restrictions came after increased flooding and damages to Plain City sewers, officials of the Public Works Department said. Plain City was one of several other cities to be asked to halt water use in an effort to alleviate any stress on the sewage system.

According to officials, the flooding was caused by a wet winter and illegal sump pump hookups, which residents, often ignorantly, hooked up to the sewer rather than the storm drain.

The Public Works Department would like to remind residents to not connect the sump pumps to sewer inlets. Any existing sump pumps, officials said, should not discharge into the sewer.

For any questions or concerns, Plain City is taking phone calls at 801-731-4908.