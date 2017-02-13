‘Never-ending’ Valentine’s Day card is worst gift ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "never-ending" Valentine's Day card by British gag gift company Firebox is going viral.

At first, it looks pretty normal, and even plays a song when you open it.

The problem is the song is being called an "unbearable Valentines jingle" and it lasts three hours.

You'd think if you hit the button again, the song will stop. Nope.

The only way to end the never-ending song is to tear up the card and smash the circuit inside.

Which then unleashes an explosion of heart-shaped glitter everywhere.

Happy Valentine's Day to you.