An Idaho man has the same Porsche as the one Beyonce used in her pregnancy photos and has used it to recreate her twins announcement.

Some say he looks like her… if she was a white man from Idaho.

User Engr89 posted the photo to reddit and it is getting a lot of attention online.

The comments are laughable including one from artinthebeats who said, “She looks like she’s auditioning for Napoleon Dynamite.”

