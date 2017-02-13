Four arrested after meth, stolen property found in Millard County home

DELTA, Utah – Four suspects are behind bars after Millard County deputies found meth and stolen property in a Delta, Utah, home Friday.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities served a search warrant at a Delta home where they found meth, drug paraphernalia, items reported missing after recent burglaries and evidence of identity fraud.

Officials booked four suspects into the Millard County Jail:

  • 28-year-old Zachary Tucker Young
  • 49-year-old Richard John Sheltra
  • 53-year-old Anthony Allen Harris
  • 57-year-old Candice G. Riding