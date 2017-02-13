Four arrested after meth, stolen property found in Millard County home

Photo Gallery
DELTA, Utah – Four suspects are behind bars after Millard County deputies found meth and stolen property in a Delta, Utah, home Friday.
According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities served a search warrant at a Delta home where they found meth, drug paraphernalia, items reported missing after recent burglaries and evidence of identity fraud.
Officials booked four suspects into the Millard County Jail:
- 28-year-old Zachary Tucker Young
- 49-year-old Richard John Sheltra
- 53-year-old Anthony Allen Harris
- 57-year-old Candice G. Riding