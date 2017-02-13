FBI searching for serial bank robber dubbed the ‘Barrel Chested Bandit’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- FBI is searching for a serial banker that may have a possible connection to a Draper Credit Union robbery last month.

Dubbed by police as the "Barrel Chested Bandit," the serial banker came from Dallas, police said. The same man that robbed the Texas banks, according to Police, may be responsible for the armed robbery at the America First Credit Union in Draper on January 12.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.

