Crab Mac and Cheese

1 lb. macaroni, bowties or pasta shells

4 cups whole milk

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour?

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard or 1 teaspoon yellow mustard

3 cups cheddar cheese or white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 lb. fresh crabmeat

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain the pasta then set it aside. In a medium size saucepan up to medium heat, add the milk until it is simmering then set it aside.

In a Dutch oven or large saucepot up to medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until it turns light brown in color, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the dry mustard, salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk the warm milk into the flour mixture while constantly whisking until thickened. Return the pot to the stove up to medium-high heat. Continue whisking for two minutes. (Note: The mixture will slightly thin out.) Add the cheddar cheese and parmesan. Reduce heat to medium and stir until cheese is melted. Add the pasta, crabmeat, salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes until warmed through. Serve emmediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market