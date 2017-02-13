Bridesmaid ‘creates wind’ in picture, goes viral on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- The day before Valentine’s Day, BYU senior, Janessa James, is getting national attention for being single.

James has gone viral because of a wedding picture with her as a bridesmaid.

“I’ve been a part of a wedding as maid of honor or a bridesmaid 12 times,” James, 21, said. “I just do whatever’s necessary. I go get ice and run and comfort the crying mother-in-law. I just do everything. I go into auto-pilot."

According to James, that’s what she was doing in the wedding picture. Her friend Amy, James said, was taking wedding photos near Sundance when the photographer wanted the veil to be floating in the wind.

“I had to literally throw it as high as I could and just dive out of the way as far as I could. I fell and got some bruises, but it was worth it. It was way worth it,” James said.

According to James, she’s been taking wedding photos for years. Even as a 5-year-old for her mom’s wedding gown.

“It’s probably the only time I’ve been in a wedding dress and hopefully not the only time I will be in a wedding dress. Hopefully, there’s one in the future,” says James.

James said she once rapped an entire maid of honor speech.

“She kind of knew I was going to do something crazy, but she was mortified. I rapped it to ‘Fresh Prince of Bell Air’ and was dancing and getting down into it,” says James.

James’ friend Mary Kate Nielson says she was born to be a bridesmaid.

“I think she’s really calming to the bride and whoever is there. She’s just like the perfect friend to have at a wedding,” Nielson said.

However, Nielson and James said they both look forward to the day James wears the white dress.

“I know he’s out there. I’ll just have to wait a little longer than my friends have,” James said.

James says she’ll be accepting all of her inevitable wedding proposals after this story runs, on twitter at Janessajam.