Two juveniles allegedly shot near Ballpark Trax Station, suspects still at large

SALT LAKE CITY — Two juveniles were shot by three Hispanic men near the Ballpark Trax Station Saturday night.

Police said the victims were walking down the road when three men started shooting at them.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other in the side, according to police.

Both victims were transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital and should make a complete recovery, police said.

Police are still trying to locate the three suspects.

