Tow truck vs. car, crash on Bangerter highway

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A tow truck hit a car and was pushed into a barrier Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said once hit, the barrier blocked two lanes on both sides of Bangerter highway near milepost 12 around 9 a.m.

There may be some slight delays, according to police.

Police said the crash didn’t cause any injuries.

