× After flooded sewage system, Nibley residents can now resume normal water use

NIBLEY, Utah — Saturday night officials of Nibley said residents can now resume normal use of their drains.

“Have a dishes party, take a shower etc. Reminder ALL flood/stormwater in and around your home should be discharged in your yard or street (NOT the drains in your home). Drinking water is safe,” Nibley City said in a Facebook post.

On Friday Cache County police asked residents to limit their water due to flooding.

Residents of Logan, Smithfield, Hyde Park, North Logan, Providence, River Heights, and Utah State University are still asked to limit their water use, according to officials.

Check Fox 13 for updates.