Man in critical condition after stabbing at Salt Lake City homeless shelter

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday after he was stabbed during an altercation at a homeless shelter in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Justin Hudson with Salt Lake City Police Department said they were called to the area of 235 South and 500 West in Salt Lake City around 5:33 p.m. on report of a stabbing at the men’s homeless shelter.

Hudson said officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed twice in the stomach during an altercation with another person at the shelter. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and is now listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect, and they said the victim has not been cooperative in providing police with details about what happened–leaving officers with little to go on in the investigation.