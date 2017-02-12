× Dive teams recover body of Utah woman from beneath ice at Flaming Gorge

FLAMING GORGE — Divers located the body of a Utah woman beneath the ice in Flaming Gorge Sunday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 59-year-old Rebecca Weston of Plain City was with three family members in a tracked all-terrain vehicle during an ice-fishing outing Saturday when the ATV went through the ice.

The others in her group made it out of the water, but Weston was unable to escape.

Sheriff Mike Lowell of Sweetwater County, Wyoming said divers and support personnel recovered Weston’s body around 1 p.m. Sunday in about 100 feet of water about 500 yards from the Anvil Draw boat dock. Lowell said additional information will be released Monday.