Police ask Elko residents to voluntarily leave homes during flood

ELKO — Residents are asked to evacuate their homes in low-lying areas along the Humboldt River Saturday.

Police are going house-to-house to warn residents, but according to police, this is a voluntary evacuation. Any residents who choose to leave their homes, police said, will have accommodations in the Elko High School gymnasium.

Police said power in infected areas will be shut off due to the running water.

