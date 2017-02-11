× Authorities investigating death of woman found in Rock Springs home after fire

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Police are investigating the death of a Rock Springs woman after units responding to a structure fire found her deceased inside a home Friday.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were dispatched to the Mary Whitfield residence on Stassinos Ranch Road around 12:25 p.m. Friday after a report of a fire and the discovery of a body inside the home.

Investigators responding to the home located the body of 54-year-old Mary Whitfield inside. The fire had gone out on its own accord by this time, though firefighters and arson investigators noted extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.