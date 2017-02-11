× 12-year-old boy hit by two cars in WVC, expected to recover

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 12-year-old boy was hit by two cars Friday night.

The boy was struck at 4594 West and 4100 South by a car going Westbound around 6:41 p.m., according to West Valley City Police.

After the first car hit the boy, police said, he was thrown into another car.

According to police, the boy was conscious at the time and was transferred over to Primary Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

The boy is expected to live, though he’s sustaining serious injuries, police said.

No citations have been issued.