Woman, child in critical condition after crash in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A woman and a 7-year-old girl are both in critical condition Friday night after a crash in Sandy.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy Police Department said the crash occurred in the area of Highland Drive and Falcon Way around 7 p.m. and involved a Honda and a Saturn.

A woman and a 7-year-old girl in the Saturn were taken to a hospital. The woman is in critical condition and the young girl is in extremely critical condition. It is unclear what relationship, if any, exists between the woman and the child.

The driver of the Honda, an adult male, was not injured. He was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

Nielsen said the crash is under investigation, and they aren’t sure yet exactly what led up to the collision. He said it is not clear whether the occupants of the Saturn were properly restrained.

Southbound Highland Drive is closed from Newcastle Drive to Falcon Way as crews investigate. Northbound travel is restricted but is still moving.

The parties involved have not yet been identified.