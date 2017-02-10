Surveillance camera captures crook in action at Salt Lake City auto dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Salt Lake City auto dealership was burglarized Wednesday night, and the suspect made off with several vehicles and dozens of keys.

Auto Forza Motors, 76 West 2100 South in Salt Lake City, showed FOX 13 News the surveillance video of a man who cut the alarm wires and stole items out of the owner’s office. Right before he cut the camera wires, there is a perfect shot of his face captured.

“These guys are losers,” said Auto Forza’s owner Alex Moretto.

The one guy seen on camera was possibly working with other crooks. He managed to get away with four vehicles, 78 vehicle keys, Moretto’s computer and his dealer’s license.

“We just saw one on the camera; he was wearing a police hat so that's kind of awkward,” Moretto said. “What I see on the cameras is only one guy. But he might have some guys outside.”

These are the vehicles he drove off the lot:

2013 white Land Rover

2011 navy blue Porsche SUV

2015 orange Jeep Cherokee

2007 or 2008 white GMC Yukon

Salt Lake City police have strong leads and said they are confident the thief will not get far.

“Detectives definitely have their work cut out for them,” said Detective Richard Chipping.

Moretto said in the last two years, he’s had one other vehicle stolen. He is worried his business is no longer safe.

“I never had this kind of problem," he said. "It just surprised me how things are changing in Salt Lake City.”

Call Salt Lake City police if you recognize the man in the surveillance footage: 801-799-3000.