OGDEN, Utah -- The Tim Tebow Foundation hosted a prom night in Ogden for people with special needs, and the Night to Shine event brought together 170 guests from 11 counties along with hundreds of volunteers.

Fox 13 photojournalist Arron Healy captured the sights and sounds from a "Night to Shine", see the video above for details. To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation's efforts to celebrate those with special needs, click here.