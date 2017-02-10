× Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — An 84-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Logan Friday night as he crossed the street in dark and rainy conditions.

Capt. Tyson Budge of the Logan Police Department said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 100 East and 450 North.

An 84-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Budge said there are no street lights in the area, and it was dark and rainy when the crash occurred.

“They didn’t see him until it was too late,” Budge said of the driver and her two teen passengers.

It was not clear what direction the man was walking in when the crash occurred. The incident is under investigation.

“It’s just been one of those really bad nights,” Budge said.