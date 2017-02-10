Chaffetz town hall: newsworthiness is in the eye of the beholder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- The combative town hall where Jason Chaffetz answered questions from angry constituents was a national sensation on the political left and was barely acknowledged on the right.

Left-leaning sites like Talking Points Memo, Slate.com and Vox featured articles and videos of the Town Hall front and center. It was the top trending story on Slate and Vox.

But right-leaning sites like Fox News, RedState.com and Breitbart.com had no mention of the event on their front pages, with Breitbart having no article at all.