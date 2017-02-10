× Bingham High placed on lockout as police search for known gang members

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Bingham High School in South Jordan was placed on lockout Friday morning as police search for two students who they said are known gang members.

According to a representative for the South Jordan Police Department, a gun is missing from the home of one of those students’ fathers.

Police said two other Bingham High students, who did come to school Friday, are in a rival gang. No specific threats have been made.

A lockout means the exterior doors of the school are locked, but classes continue as scheduled.

