Big Budah’s blog: An extra sweet week

What a great week! It started off with some daddy-daughter breakfast with Ki & Tana at a new fave, LOL Island Stylin Hawaiian Grill in Sandy, where we got to have some traditional Samoan breakfast Kokorice and panikeke mmm-mmmh.

I took a moment to remember the great Bob Marley on his birthday. His music still helps me relax, stay in tune with myself as far as being relaxed, and focus on peace and love.

The basketball season for the Lady Diggers ended this week with tough losses to Taylorsville and Brighton. It was a great growing season for the coaches and the girls.

We had some fun shows this week with the Utah Boat Show and 97.1 ZHT’s 17th Annual Diamond Ring Cake Dive: 97 women diving in to one cake in search of a $5,000, 2-carat diamond ring. Congrats to Utahna Archuleta for finding the ring!

I also got to meet Pete Tidwell, the owner of “The Mighty Baker”, who just won “Cake Wars” with his video game Halo theme.

Health wise I have been pushing it hard at the gym with my cousin Sione Havili, and it has been good to see the great strides we are making in our overall health, strength and energy. See y’all next week!

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.