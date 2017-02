× Woman killed after hit by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman is dead after she was hit by a car near 600 N. and 800 W. in Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

Officers said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver told them he didn’t see the woman in the cross walk because of the darkness and the headlights from other drivers.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

