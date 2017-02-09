× Whole Foods to close a Utah store

DRAPER, Utah — Amid reports of sluggish sales, Whole Foods announced the closure of nine stores Wednesday, including a store in Utah.

FOX 13 has learned Whole Foods’ South Valley store in Draper will close this April.

“That store is scheduled to close on April 9. This was not a decision that was made lightly and we are working with all affected team members to find alternative positions at nearby stores,” a Whole Foods spokeswoman wrote in a statement sent to FOX 13.

The company’s other Utah locations, in Cottonwood Heights, Park City, Salt Lake City and Sugar House, are not affected by Wednesday’s announcement.

