West Valley City school on lockdown after report of man with a gun

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Dispatch officials confirmed Thursday that a school in West Valley City is on lockdown after a report of a man with a gun.

American Preparatory Academy, 1255 West Crystal Avenue, was placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of a man with a shotgun in the vicinity. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 4:40 p.m.

So far there have been no reports of shots fired or of any injuries.

According to the school’s website, the campus was formerly known as the School for New Americans, which opened in 2009 and primarily serves refugees and their families. The school has approximately 570 students grades K-9, according to the website.

Dispatch officials were not certain if any children were in the school at the time. Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details emerge.