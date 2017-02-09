Meet the Utah native who has become one of the top male models in the industry

Lucky Blue Smith has made a splash in the modeling industry with 2.7 million Instagram followers and editorials in fashion magazines worldwide, all by the age of 18. Now, this Spanish Fork native is breaking into the film industry. Brooke and Brittany spoke with him about his new film Love Everlasting.