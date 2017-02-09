Flood Watch: Rain and snowmelt could flood parts of northern Utah

Parts of northern Utah are under a flood watch until Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a combination of widespread rainfall and snowmelt could cause flooding along the northern Wasatch Front.

Officials said the Bear River below Cutler Reservoir is forecast to exceed its banks in several locations.

Rainfall amounts of 1.5″ – 2.0″ are expected from early Friday morning through Saturday

morning.

The NWS said the areas expected to be impacted are below the Cutler Reservoir in Box Elder County including campgrounds adjacent to the river, ranches, farms and roadways.

The river is expected to flow at high levels through Saturday evening.

Authorities are urging residents to follow the latest weather reports.

Officials said those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

