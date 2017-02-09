Crispy Marshmallow Heart Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/4 cup butter

4 cups miniature marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

7 cups crispy rice cereal cereal

In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows, vanilla and salt. Stir until marshmallows are completely melted. Remove from heat. Add the cereal to the pan. Stir well.

In a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan coated with cooking spray, use a buttered spatula or wax paper to evenly press mixture into the bottom. Let cool. Using a small heart shaped cookie cutter, cut into heart shaped pieces. Enjoy the uncut bars out of the pan. Best served the same day.

Sponsor: Dan's Market