Casey Clinger, a long distance runner at American Fork High School, recently had an encounter with a cop, but it turned out the stop for "speeding" was all a set up for a trophy presentation.

Clinger was named the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the year, and he spoke with Fox 13 Sports' Morgan Vance about the honor. See the video above for that interview and a look at the trophy presentation prank.