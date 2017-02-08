× Teen booked on attempted homicide charge after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been booked into juvenile detention on charges of attempted homicide and obstruction of justice after a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing Monday.

The stabbing occurred around 5 a.m. Monday in an apartment near 200 North and 200 West, and police were looking for several persons of interest in the days afterward.

Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police stated three persons of interest were identified and interviewed. The 16-year-old was booked into detention and faces charges of attempted homicide and obstruction of justice.

The other two parties were released.

The identity of the teen suspect has not been released because he is a minor.