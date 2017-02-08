Star Wars-themed lands opening at Disney parks in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Wars fans, Disney has confirmed 2019 is your year.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced the Star Wars-themed lands will open at Disneyland in Orlando, Florida, and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Anaheim, California, in 2019.

Disney shared a few details online.

The Star Wars-themed lands are the largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. At each location, guests will be transported to a never-before-seen planet – a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space – where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.

