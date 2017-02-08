Local company lands grant to purchase CNG vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Cleaner transportation can come at a high cost for businesses and local government agencies. That’s why the Division of Air Quality is awarding three grants totaling $350,000 to ease that burden.

Momentum Recycling is one of the grant recipients. The small business says the money will help them reach their goal of having an entire CNG fleet by 2020.

“We pick up green waste and recyclables from businesses, nonprofits, governmental agencies here in the greater Salt Lake City area,” said Jeff Whitbeck, Managing Partner of Momentum Recycling.

They also collect and recycle glass, and then re-purpose it for further use.

“We currently have three CNG trucks, and we once again hope to grow the fleet in terms of CNG trucks over the course of the next several years,” Whitbeck said.

The small company will now be able to purchase two more CNG trucks, thanks to the Division of Air Quality. Through the Clean Fuels Grant Program, Momentum Recycling was awarded $220,000.

The Utah Office of Energy Development received a $70,000 grant for 60 EV charging ports to be installed throughout the state. Salt Lake City Corporation was awarded a $39,626 grant to purchase five EVs and $24,000 to purchase three charging stations.

Momentum Recycling will also be able to install site charging stations on-site, which will save them time and money.

“That should result in a 75 percent decrease in the amount of money we're paying for CNG right now for our own trucks," Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck says the impact on small businesses is huge.

“It becomes very difficult to cover the increased expenses associated with buying CNG equipment and running CNG trucks overall," he said.

Lisa Burr, environmental consultant for the DAQ, says they look for companies who are committed to cleaning the air and can follow through on that promise.

“I think this is a win-win for the public," Burr said. "The public benefits from better air quality, while small businesses are being supportive of making cleaner transportation choices.”

Whitbeck says it’s something their customers expect of them.

“We think that this is one more step in making sure that we're doing the right thing for our community and for the state," he said.

This is the last disbursement from the Clean Field Grant Program. But there are other grants available if businesses are interested. For more information, click here.