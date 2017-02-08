Lightened Up Eggs Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil butter spread, melted, divided

2 whole wheat English muffins, split

2 teaspoons white vinegar

4 large eggs

4 slices turkey bacon, cooked, cut in half

1 large tomatoes, cut into 4 thick slices

1 avocado, sliced

Paprika, for garnish

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat to 400°F.

To make the lightened up hollandaise, whisk the mayonnaise, Dijon, and lemon juice. Stir in half of the butter, no salt seasoning and pepper. Set aside.

Arrange the English muffin halves on a separate baking sheet. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until lightly toasted. Brush the remaining butter in each half.

Heat 2 to 3 inches of water in large saucepan or deep skillet to boiling. Add vinegar. Adjust heat to a simmer. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Holding dish close to surface, gently pour egg into water. Cook eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 to 5 minutes. Do not stir. LIFT eggs from water with slotted spoon. Drain in spoon or on paper towels.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil butter spread, melted, divided

2 whole wheat English muffins, split

2 teaspoons white vinegar

4 large eggs

4 slices turkey bacon, cooked, cut in half

1 large tomatoes, cut into 4 thick slices

1 avocado, sliced

Paprika, for garnish

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat to 400°F.

To make the lightened up hollandaise, whisk the mayonnaise, Dijon, and lemon juice. Stir in half of the butter, no salt seasoning and pepper. Set aside.

Arrange the English muffin halves on a separate baking sheet. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until lightly toasted. Brush the remaining butter in each half.

Heat 2 to 3 inches of water in large saucepan or deep skillet to boiling. Add vinegar. Adjust heat to a simmer. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Holding dish close to surface, gently pour egg into water. Cook eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 to 5 minutes. Do not stir. LIFT eggs from water with slotted spoon. Drain in spoon or on paper towels.

To assemble, place one tomato slice on the bottom of each muffin half. Divide the avocado slices on top of each tomato. Add two pieces (one slice) of bacon on top of the tomato; sprinkle no salt seasoning and pepper on top. Add a poached egg on top of the bacon. Drizzle each one with lightened up hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with additional no salt seasoning, pepper, and paprika. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute