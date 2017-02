Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Markosian from Markosian Auto talks about the most important things you need to know when buying a car and how his dealership helps make the car buying process easy on customers.

Visit Markosian Auto at their Taylorsville, Ogden, Linden and St. George locations. If you bring home $400 per week and have a Utah Driver's License, you are guaranteed a car! Markosian Auto is also currently working with Liberty Tax to get customers a tax refund they can use as a down payment.