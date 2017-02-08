Emergency pothole repairs under way in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation crews are working to repair significant road damage on a major thoroughfare in Park City.

Most of the work is focused on SR-224, in the area between Meadows Drive and White Pine Canyon, which is a heavily-traveled stretch of road directly southeast of the entrance to Canyons Resort. (Scroll to the bottom of this article for a map.)

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said some of the methods for keeping roads clear of ice and snow also contribute to pothole problems.

"It's a double-edged sword. We need the salt, we need the brine to help us clear the roads when it's snowing, but all of that salt and brine can really help accelerate the pothole issue. So, in springtime, when we've had a heavy winter like we've had, springtime is usually the time of year that we see a lot of potholes," Gleason said.

UDOT officials decided to have the road repaired prior to Presidents Day weekend, when an influx of skiers and snowboarders is expected to visit resorts in the area.

Crews are keeping one lane open in each direction, but people visiting Park City Wednesday should be aware that the road work is causing significant traffic delays.

Park City Pothole Repair Map:




