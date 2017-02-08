A delicious and easy-to-make Valentine’s recipe: Strawberries and cream wraps

Annette Belnap gave us this recipe for a Valentine's treat that's so simple, yet so yummy!
Strawberries and Cream Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 lb strawberries
- 16 oz heavy cream
- 1 pkg vanilla, white chocolate or cheesecake pudding mix (just one box, not all three. You choose what flavor you want to use, they are all yummy!)
- 8 uncooked tortillas, cooked
Instructions:
First, slice your strawberries thinly so they will not be a bulky mess when wrapped!
Whip the cream until stiff peaks form then beat in the dry pudding mix until well blended. This will make the cream the consistency of frosting.
Spread some cream on a tortilla.
Add strawberries in a single layer on 3/4 of the tortilla. Leave the other side empty for rolling purposes.
Start rolling the tortilla tightly from the side with the strawberries.
Slice the middle at an angle with a serrated knife, and you're done!
For more, visit Annette's blog.