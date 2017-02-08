A delicious and easy-to-make Valentine’s recipe: Strawberries and cream wraps

First, slice your strawberries thinly so they will not be a bulky mess when wrapped!Whip the cream until stiff peaks form then beat in the dry pudding mix until well blended. This will make the cream the consistency of frosting.Spread some cream on a tortilla.Add strawberries in a single layer on 3/4 of the tortilla. Leave the other side empty for rolling purposes.Start rolling the tortilla tightly from the side with the strawberries.Slice the middle at an angle with a serrated knife, and you're done!

