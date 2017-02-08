× $10,000 reward for info after horse shot to death in Roy

ROY, Utah – The Humane Society of Utah is adding $5,000 to a reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting and killing a horse in Roy, Utah.

The 21-year-old Quarter Horse’s owners have already offered a $5,000 reward and the Humane Society has decided to match it, bringing the full reward to $10,000.

Owner Gail Larsen said they found “Cinnamon” shot in the head in their pasture near Rocky Mountain Junior High on Feb. 5.

The Larsen family said someone also cut off the horse’s tail six months ago.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Larsen family for the loss of their beloved horse,” Gene Baierschmidt said, HSU executive director. “We have been contacted by neighbors who are concerned that the shooting occurred in a residential area near a school. We hope the reward offers an incentive for someone to come forward with information to convict the person responsible and hold them accountable for this wanton destruction of life.”

The Roy Police Dept. said it would like to speak to anyone with information at (801) 629-8221.