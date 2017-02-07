Steak Caprese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. boneless or bone in steaks, such as NT strip, sirloin or filet mignon

2 limes, juice only

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. honey

1 teaspoon dried onion powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons canola olive oil

1 large beefsteak tomato, 4 slices

4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven broiler.

In a large sealable plastic bag, add steaks, lime juice, garlic, honey, onion powder, thyme, canola oil, salt and pepper. Seal baggie, shake well to completely cover steaks. Marinate for at least 20 minutes. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Add mozzarella cheese slice on top of each steak. Place under broiler for 1 minute.

Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Place tomato slice on top of mozzarella cheese on steaks. Add basil to garnish. Serve immediately.

Note: If serving for Valentine’s Day, cut the beefsteak tomato slices into a heart shape for a fun presentation.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council