Steak Caprese

Posted 12:13 pm, February 7, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:18PM, February 7, 2017

1 lb. boneless or bone in steaks, such as NT strip, sirloin or filet mignon

2 limes, juice only

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. honey

1 teaspoon dried onion powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons canola olive oil

1 large beefsteak tomato, 4 slices

4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven broiler.

In a large sealable plastic bag, add steaks, lime juice, garlic, honey, onion powder, thyme, canola oil, salt and pepper. Seal baggie, shake well to completely cover steaks. Marinate for at least 20 minutes. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Add mozzarella cheese slice on top of each steak. Place under broiler for 1 minute.

Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Place tomato slice on top of mozzarella cheese on steaks. Add basil to garnish. Serve immediately.

Note: If serving for Valentine’s Day, cut the beefsteak tomato slices into a heart shape for a fun presentation.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

  • Recipes
    promo309726678

    Spinach, Pepper and Feta Frittata

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak

  • Recipes
    promo302900625

    Steak and Blue Cheese Pesto Pizzas

  • Recipes
    promo305320529

    Steak and Horseradish Cream Crostini

  • Recipes
    promo310331654

    Crab Cake Sliders

  • Recipes
    promo302814450

    Caprese Filled Avocados

  • Recipes
    promo305406746

    Meatballs with Tomato Basil Sauce

  • Recipes
    promo308431071

    Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

  • Recipes
    promo306530109

    Christmas Roast with Mushroom Gravy

  • Recipes
    recipe recipes

    Lasagna Roll-Ups

  • The Place
    promo309130704

    Recipe: Pizza Three Ways

  • Recipes
    promo304628677

    Pasta Spinach Salad

  • Recipes
    promo302987187

    Asparagus and Artichoke Lemon Pasta