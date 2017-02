Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, La. - A large tornado touched down in Madisonville, Louisiana, near New Orleans Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed several other tornadoes in that area.

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency.

UPDATE: @LouisianaGov declares state of emergency in Louisiana following severe weather. Release to follow. #lagov #lawx — Richard Carbo (@richardacarbo) February 7, 2017

Homes and businesses are damaged however, there are no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The NWS issued tornado warnings for several towns.